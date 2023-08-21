Mother of shooting victim Olivia says heart goes out to Letby victims’ families

Cheryl Korbel, the mother of shooting victim Olivia Pratt-Korbel has said her heart goes out to the families of Lucy Letby's victims after the killer nurse did not appear in court for her sentencing. Earlier this year, Justice Secretary Alex Chalk said the Government is “committed” to changing the law so criminals are compelled to attend their sentencing hearings. It came after his predecessor, Dominic Raab, promised to act while under pressure over the non-attendance of the killers of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, Zara Aleena and Sabina Nessa to stop offenders convicted of the most serious crimes dodging court and avoiding facing justice. Thomas Cashman was jailed for life imprisonment with a minimum term of 42 years for fatally shooting nine-year-old Olivia at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, while pursuing a fellow drug dealer. Cheryl Korbel (right) and Cheryl's cousin, Antonia Elverson (left), also speaks.