Mother of Olivia Pratt-Korbel 'ecstatic' at guilty murder verdict

A man has been found guilty of fatally shooting nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel as he chased a convicted drug dealer into her home in Liverpool. Thomas Cashman, 34, admitted being a “high-level” cannabis dealer but denied being the gunman in the incident, which also injured Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel, 46, and Joseph Nee, the intended target, in Dovecot on August 22 last year.