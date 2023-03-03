Mother of Manchester Arena bombing victim reacts to findings of inquiry

Mother of Manchester Arena bombing victim reacts to findings of inquiry

Video Team

Figen Murray, the mother of Manchester Arena bombing victim Martyn Hett, responds to the findings of the inquiry into the attack. The public inquiry into the May 2017 atrocity revealed it could have been stopped if intelligence received months before had been acted on more swiftly.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News