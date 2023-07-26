More than 70 people evacuated as wildfire spreads near Portugal's capital

More than 70 people were evacuated from a city on the outskirts of Lisbon as a wildfire spread rapidly near Portugal's capital. Hundreds of firefighters attended the blaze, facing winds gusting close to 40mph. A series of devastating heatwaves have afflicted southern European countries in recent weeks, sparking wildfires that have seen evacuations and repatriation flights. Scientists have said the recent heatwaves would not have been possible without the effects of human-induced climate change.