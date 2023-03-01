Moped narrowly avoids 70mph train at level crossing

Moped narrowly avoids 70mph train at level crossing

Video Team

Two people on a moped narrowly avoided being hit by a 70mph train after riding through red lights at a level crossing. Network Rail released dramatic CCTV footage of the incident near Littlehampton, West Sussex, which police said shows "stupidly reckless behaviour”. The red lights were flashing and its barriers were down for several seconds before the moped arrived at the crossing.

