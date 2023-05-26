‘Monster’ parents who brutally murdered ‘perfect’ baby Finley Boden jailed for life

Two parents who “worked together” to murder their “perfect” 10-month-old son have been jailed for life after what a judge called “unimaginable cruelty”. Shannon Marsden and Stephen Boden – described as “monsters” by a relative – inflicted “vicious and repeated assaults” on their son, Finley Boden, in the space of just over a month in their filthy home near Chesterfield, Derbyshire. Finley fatally collapsed on Christmas Day 2020 and was found to have 130 separate injuries at the time of his death, as well as conditions including sepsis and pneumonia.