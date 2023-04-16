Moment homeowner fights off four car thieves in his driveway captured on CCTV

Moment homeowner fights off four car thieves in his driveway captured on CCTV

Mick CarolanVideo Team

CCTV captured the moment a homeowner in Connecticut, USA confronted four thieves trying to steal a car from his driveway. After a struggle, the four robbers fled when a woman said she was contacting the police. The incident occurred on Monday, April 10, 2023 at approximately 7:02 P.M on Valley View Drive. The homeowner was treated in hospital for his injuries. Rocky Hill Police Department have released the footage in an attempt to identify the suspects.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News