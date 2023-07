Moment climate protester disrupts politician's wedding by dumping orange confetti over newlyweds

A string of well-known politicians gathered for the wedding of George Osborne to his long-term partner amid a mystery over an email apparently sent to guests.

The former UK chancellor of the Exchequer, 52, is marrying his former aide, 40-year-old Thea Rogers.

The ceremony was disrupted by a protest from environmental group Just Stop Oil.