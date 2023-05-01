Moment car is flipped over by tornado as severe weather hits Florida

Moment car is flipped over by tornado as severe weather hits Florida

Darragh Kelly

Moment car is flipped over by tornado as severe weather hits Florida

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News