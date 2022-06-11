Moment bear comes dangerously close to photographer in Canada A photographer from Canada gets up close and personal with a bear. The video clip shows a photographer trying to discreetly document the animal, but, when the bear catches sight of the man, it slowly walks towards him. Eventually the situation becomes so dangerous that the man decides to use his bear spray, causing the animal to run off. "Usually bears immediately run away when they notice a human," the photographer said afterwards. “But this bear was behaving strangely.”