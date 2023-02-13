Moment anti-immigration sign is ripped from protestor's hands in Drogheda

Moment anti-immigration sign is ripped from protestor's hands in Drogheda

Darren HalleyVideo Team

Moment anti-immigration sign is ripped from protestor's hands in Drogheda.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News