Model Emily Ratajkowski visits West Cork with her 2 year old son Sylvester

Model Emily Ratajkowski visits West Cork with her 2 year old son Sylvester

Olivia Lynott

Model Emily Ratajkowski visits West Cork with her 2 year old son Sylvester.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News