Mississippi tornadoes kill 25 and injure dozens overnight

Powerful tornadoes that ripped through Mississippi killed at least 25 people and obliterated dozens of buildings, The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said in a Twitter post that search and rescue teams from local and state agencies were deployed to help victims impacted by the tornadoes. The agency later confirmed the death toll had risen to 25 from 23. Four missing people have been found but dozens have been hurt.

