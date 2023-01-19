Missing hiker in California mountains named as British actor Julian Sands

See restrictions. A hiker reported as missing in the San Gabriel mountains in southern California has been named as British actor Julian Sands. The 65-year-old actor was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area on Friday evening, with searches by local authorities continuing over the weekend. He is known for his roles in films A Room With A View, Leaving Las Vegas and Warlock, as well as TV appearances on 24, Smallville and Banshee. It comes as the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s department urged hikers to “think twice and heed warnings” following treacherous weather in the region. The force said its search and rescue teams had responded to 14 calls on Mount Baldy and in the surrounding area over the last four weeks.