Miss Piggy and Tom Cruise star at coronation concert

Miss Piggy and Tom Cruise star at coronation concert

Top Gun star Tom Cruise has paid the ultimate tribute to the King, telling him: “You can be my wingman any time”, as a host of stars celebrated the coronation.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News