Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien TD defends the government's lifting of the eviction ban

Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien TD defends the government's lifting of the eviction ban but says he "cannot guarantee" there won't be an increase in homelessness following the decision on RTE Prime Time.

