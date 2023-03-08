Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien TD defends the government's lifting of the eviction ban
Sathishaa MohanVideo Team
Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien TD defends the government's lifting of the eviction ban but says he "cannot guarantee" there won't be an increase in homelessness following the decision on RTE Prime Time.
Popular Videos
Enoch Burke’s brother Simeon is led away by gardaí after chaotic court scenes
Court dismisses appeal as Burkes forcibly removed from courtroom
READ ALL ABOUT IT | Mocked up Sunday World and floral guns left on Cornelius Price's grave
Back kin town | RTE releases explosive promo ahead of season 2 of gritty crime drama Kin
Granddaughter of IRA murder victim argues against proposed Troubles amnesty Bill
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
Mary Lou Who? | Stephen Donnelly claims Irish public are ‘worried about Sinn Féin-led Government’
'Power through' | Kerry Katona says women who take leave for period pains should just ‘crack on’
Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien TD defends the government's lifting of the eviction ban
RIP | Motorcyclist (20s) dies in crash with a van in Collon, Co Louth
HORROR CRIME | Man who sexually assaulted boy (3) in homeless hub to be deported after sentence
SNEACHTA SHOCK | ‘Up to 10cm of snow expected in places’ with threat of school closures
GUNNED DOWN | £150k reward for info on DCI John Caldwell murder attempt as CCTV released
'Frightening' | X Factor star Mary Byrne ‘thanking God’ after surviving terrifying bus crash
green dream | Celtic winger Mikey Johnston relishing chance to play for Ireland
clean up | Cheeky John Aldridge tweet goes viral as he mocks Man United striker Wout Weghorst
More Videos
Stars brave cold to walk Shazam red carpet
Candidates clash in fiery first SNP TV debate dominated by independence
Graham Potter hails ‘top performance’ from Marc Cucurella as Chelsea qualify
Enoch Burke’s brother Simeon is led away by gardaí after chaotic court scenes
READ ALL ABOUT IT | Mocked up Sunday World and floral guns left on Cornelius Price's grave
Eurovision tickets for Liverpool shows to go on sale
peace player | Ex-IRA bomber to play peacemaker John Hume at historic venue he once blew up
asylum tweet | Gary Lineker refuses to back down as calls grow for BBC to axe him
HUME-Beyond Belief trailer
Una-conditional | Una Healy shares ‘unconditional love’ for new beau after ending David Haye ‘throuple’
Outrage | Fury as dead dog dumped outside primary school in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford
'amazing' | American model whose lip was torn off in pit bull attack ‘blessed’ after surgery
Deadly Cut | Victoria Smurfit announces engagement by showing off €65k diamond ring
Monster | Pictured: Mayo man jailed for molesting young daughter and repeatedly raping his wife
Dismissed | Convicted ISIS terrorist Lisa Smith to remain in prison as sentence appeal rejected
green day | Social welfare recipients to get early St Patrick's Day payment
full of life | Jordan Dunbar: Tributes paid as First Dates Ireland star dies at 29
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed