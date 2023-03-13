Minister Catherine Martin TD wishes all Irish Oscar nominees good luck
“It gives us a profile in this year’s ceremony that is beyond anything we could have previously have imagined”
Sathishaa MohanVideo Team
Arts Minister Catherine Martin attended the Oscars last night, wishing all Irish nominees good luck.
“The scale of the collective achievement of our nominees is something we have never seen before,” she pointed out.
“It gives us a profile in this year’s ceremony that is beyond anything we could have previously have imagined.
“We have all collectively witnessed this at first hand over the past few days. And we have all seen the value of this for our industry, our tourism, our language and how it has been a boost for the whole country.”
Popular Videos
Oscars 2023: Jimmy Kimmel addresses Will Smith slap and makes Irish joke
Actor Jamie Harris speaks about going back to Ireland and dad Richard’s legacy
'VERY UPSETTING' | Shop employee caught on CCTV stealing from children’s cancer charity box
WATCH | Man interrupts live RTÉ News Six One broadcast with anti-LGBTQ comments
Brendan Fraser, Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh speak to reporters in the winners' room
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
Bailed | Couple charged after drugs worth €100k and over €300k cash found in Dublin home
'no evidence' | Dwayne Mullan: Notorious drug dealer cleared of all domestic violence charges
RIP | Tributes paid to ‘gentleman’ Raymond Hanlon killed in late night Louth crash
Sick pervert | Paedo faces ‘significant’ sentence after admitting sex offences against schoolgirl (14)
head injury | Cancer nurse fighting for her life after falling while on holiday in Canary Islands
LATEST | Sacked teacher Enoch Burke’s fines reach €32,200 as he turns up for work again
'could not breathe' | Man pleads guilty after violent sex assault on dog walker (50s) in Cork park
Notorious | Gerard Mackin: Kinahan cartel enforcer pleads guilty to money laundering for crime gang
LOVE MACHINE | Cocky Dublin man Aaron meets his match in fitness model on First Dates Ireland
abuse trial | Man jailed for five years for ‘repeatedly’ abusing sister-in-law when she was a child
More Videos
Last minute preparations for the 95th Oscars
Exclusive Interview with Director and Producer of An Cailin Ciulin
Reactions to An Irish Goodbye Winning
Reactions to Oscar's Best Picture at the Irish Consulate party
Jimmy Kimmel's monologue at the Oscars 2023
Exclusive Interview with the Cast of An Irish Goodbye
'Uncomfortable' | Hugh Grant slammed for ‘obnoxious’ Oscars interview with Ashley Graham
Missing Person | Gardaí ‘concerned’ for Chigozie Maduka (28) missing from Dublin home
'HIGH NOTE' | Comedian Kevin McGahern is voted off RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars
'AWFUL TRAGEDY' | Limerick mum who died in tragic road crash was ‘one of a kind’
BELFAST BLAZE | Guests escape injury after Belfast hotel evacuated due to fire
DOUBLE DELIGHT | Radio Nova host PJ Gallagher announces he and partner Kelly are expecting twins
LINEK-ED IN | Gary Lineker reinstated as Match Of The Day presenter as BBC apologises
Best Oscar Moments for the Irish
Reactions to Oscar's Best Leading Actor at the Irish Consulate party
Oscars 2023: ‘Jenny the Donkey’ makes special appearance
denies claims | Top detective arrested over alleged links between corrupt ex-garda and the Hutch gang
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed