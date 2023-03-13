Minister Catherine Martin TD wishes all Irish Oscar nominees good luck

“It gives us a profile in this year’s ceremony that is beyond anything we could have previously have imagined”

Sathishaa MohanVideo Team

Arts Minister Catherine Martin attended the Oscars last night, wishing all Irish nominees good luck.

“The scale of the collective achievement of our nominees is something we have never seen before,” she pointed out.

“It gives us a profile in this year’s ceremony that is beyond anything we could have previously have imagined.

“We have all collectively witnessed this at first hand over the past few days. And we have all seen the value of this for our industry, our tourism, our language and how it has been a boost for the whole country.”

