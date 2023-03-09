Minister calls for Gary Lineker to be shown 'red card' amid migrants row

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick calls Gary Lineker's comments on the Government's Illegal Migration Bill 'inappropriate'. Lineker commented on a Twitter video put out by Home Secretary Suella Braverman, in which she unveiled government plans to stop migrant boats crossing the Channel. “Good heavens, this is beyond awful,” he wrote.

