Mikel Arteta 'very happy' to sign versatile Oleksandr Zinchenko

Mikel Arteta 'very happy' to sign versatile Oleksandr Zinchenko

Sunday World Video Team

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he was 'very happy' to sign Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko, a player he described as bringing 'a lot of quality and versatility that we don't have'.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News