Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to relish ‘incredible opportunity’ at Manchester City

Mikel Arteta has challenged his Arsenal team to secure another impressive away win against unrivalled Premier League title challengers Manchester City. The Gunners head to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday five points clear of their closest challengers at the top of the table, although Arteta played down suggestions of a winner-takes-all clash. Having played two games more than City, anything other than a first away win since 2015 against the champions would put the fate of the title in the hands of Pep Guardiola’s side. The pressure has been ramped up on Arteta and his young players after drawing their last three matches, but the Gunners boss wants to see them thrive under the spotlight having already recorded some impressive victories on the road.