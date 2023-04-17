Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to find ‘ruthless mindset’ as West Ham snatch point

Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to find ‘ruthless mindset’ as West Ham snatch point

Video Team

Mikel Arteta admitted Arsenal need to rediscover their “ruthless” streak after they blew a two-goal lead for the second time in a week. The Gunners suffered another dose of the title jitters as West Ham came from two down to draw 2-2 at the London Stadium.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News