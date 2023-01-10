Mikel Arteta says Eddie Nketiah is seizing his moment after Arsenal beat Oxford

Sunday World Video Team

Mikel Arteta believes Eddie Nketiah is seizing his moment, having hit a brace in Arsenal’s FA Cup third-round win at Oxford. The 23-year-old has now scored five goals in as many games as he continues to deputise for Gabriel Jesus after the Brazil forward suffered a knee injury at the World Cup. Nketiah struck twice in the 3-0 victory at the Kassam Stadium, two smart finishes adding the gloss to a difficult game following Mohamed Elneny’s headed opener.

