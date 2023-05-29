Mikel Arteta praises Granit Xhaka as he marked his farewell appearance for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta praises Granit Xhaka as he marked his farewell appearance for Arsenal. Xhaka is set to depart the Emirates this summer to join Bayer Leverkusen and signed off a roller coaster seven years in north London on a high with a first-half double, although he did later miss a great chance for his hat-trick.

