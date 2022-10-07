Mikel Arteta not interested in comparing William Saliba to Virgil van Dijk

Sunday World Video Team

Mikel Arteta has told Arsenal centre-back William Saliba to ignore comparisons with Virgil van Dijk ahead of Sunday’s clash with Liverpool.

