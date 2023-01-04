Mikel Arteta furious with ‘scandalous’ penalty decisions in Newcastle draw

Sunday World Video Team

Mikel Arteta bemoaned two “scandalous” penalty decisions after Premier League leaders Arsenal missed the chance to move 10 points clear following a frustrating goalless draw with Newcastle. Manager Arteta was unhappy that Dan Burn escaped punishment for a second-half shirt pull on Gabriel Magalhaes, while his players surrounded referee Andrew Madley in added time following a possible handball in the box by Magpies substitute Jacob Murphy.

