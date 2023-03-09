Mikel Arteta doesn't reveal whether Gabriel Jesus has travelled to Lisbon

Mikel Arteta has refused to confirm if Gabriel Jesus has travelled for Arsenal’s Europa League last-16 first-leg clash with Sporting. The Brazil forward has not featured since requiring surgery on a knee injury suffered at the World Cup but has recently returned to training.

