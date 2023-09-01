Mikel Arteta defends Arsenal early-season change of tactics

Mikel Arteta will be hoping all roads lead to Premier League glory after the Arsenal boss used his daily commute to address criticism aimed at his change in tactics this season. Arsenal have taken seven points from their opening three games but were held to a 2-2 draw at home to 10-man Fulham last week. Those unconvincing performances have led some to question Arteta’s wisdom in tweaking his tactics for the new seasons, switching Thomas Partey to right-back and largely operating with a single midfield pivot. Asked if he felt like reverting to last season’s approach for Sunday’s visit of Manchester United, the Spaniard opted to liken the issue to the challenges he faces driving to Arsenal’s London Colney training base.