Mikel Arteta allayed concerns over star signing Declan Rice’s fitness ahead of a potential first Arsenal appearance against the MLS All-Stars on Wednesday. The 24-year-old midfielder completed his British record £105million move from West Ham to the Emirates Stadium at the weekend. Rice travelled with his new team-mates to the United States but was unable to train in Washington DC on Monday, working on an exercise bike by the pitch.

