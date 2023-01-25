Mikel Arteta admits Mohamed Elneny injury could see Arsenal move for midfielder

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal may be forced into the transfer market for a new midfielder as fears mount over an injury to Mohamed Elneny. The Egypt international is not a first-team regular at the Emirates Stadium but, with Arteta operating with a small squad, his absence could be felt in the Premier League title race – especially with FA Cup and Europa League fixtures in the mix. Arsenal have already signed Belgium forward Leandro Trossard from Brighton and Jakub Kiwior – a highly-rated Poland international defender – in the January window. The Gunners sit five points clear at the top of the Premier League and travel to face closest challengers Manchester City in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday night. Arteta revealed Elneny will not feature due to a knee injury suffered in training, with a return date for the 30-year-old not forthcoming.