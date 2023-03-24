Michelle Rodriguez had ‘chaotic’ playing style for D&D game, says Rege-Jean Page

Rege-Jean Page said when the cast of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves took on the popular roleplaying game ahead of starring in the film Michelle Rodriguez was “chaotic” in her style of playing. The heist comedy sees 42-year-old Star Trek actor Chris Pine in the main role as a bard called Edgin Darvis who tries to look after his daughter Kira, played by Avatar: The Way Of Water actress Chloe Coleman, 14.