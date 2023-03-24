Michelle Rodriguez had ‘chaotic’ playing style for D&D game, says Rege-Jean Page

Michelle Rodriguez had ‘chaotic’ playing style for D&D game, says Rege-Jean Page

Video Team

Rege-Jean Page said when the cast of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves took on the popular roleplaying game ahead of starring in the film Michelle Rodriguez was “chaotic” in her style of playing. The heist comedy sees 42-year-old Star Trek actor Chris Pine in the main role as a bard called Edgin Darvis who tries to look after his daughter Kira, played by Avatar: The Way Of Water actress Chloe Coleman, 14.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News