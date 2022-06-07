Michelle O'Neill: Tory 'infighting' impacting lives in Northern Ireland

Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill said “infighting” in the Conservative Party is having an impact on the lives of people in Northern Ireland. “Their infighting is actually having an impact on people’s lives here and that’s not acceptable. “The Tories’ approach to pandering to the DUP is also not acceptable. What the public here want is us who have been given a mandate, who have support from local people to govern for them. They want us to work together and what’s happening in Britain is for the people there.” Tory MPs voted by 211 to 148 in support of the Prime Minister in a confidence ballot.