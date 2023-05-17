Micheal Martin lays wreath at Dublin monument to mark 1974 bombings

Micheal Martin lays wreath at Dublin monument to mark 1974 bombings

A wreath has been laid at a Dublin monument to mark the 49th anniversary of four bombs that killed more than 30 people and injured almost 300 others.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News