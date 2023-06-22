Micheal Martin criticises protesters who interrupted his security forum speech

Tanaiste Micheal Martin has criticised protesters who were removed by gardai after interrupting his opening remarks to the Consultative Forum on International Security Policy in Cork. Mr Martin continued to speak to the audience at University College Cork as the demonstrators shouted slogans including: “No to Nato.” The minister accused the protesters from the Cork branch of the Connolly Youth Movement of attempting to shut down debate, which he characterised as undemocratic.