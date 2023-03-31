Michael Vaughan cleared of charge of using racist language while at Yorkshire

Michael Vaughan has been cleared of an England and Wales Cricket Board charge of using racist and/or discriminatory language during his time at Yorkshire. The former England captain was alleged to have used the term “you lot” towards a group of four Yorkshire players of Asian ethnicity prior to a T20 match in June 2009, including Azeem Rafiq who first spoke out in 2020 about the discrimination he suffered across two stints with the county. However, Vaughan wrote on his Instagram account on Friday morning: “The dismissal of the specific charge that concerned me takes nothing away from Azeem’s own lived experiences.”