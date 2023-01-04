Michael Smith throws nine-darter en route to winning maiden World Championship

Sunday World Video Team

Michael Smith fired a stunning nine-dart finish on his way to winning the World Championship for the first time after a brilliant victory over Michael van Gerwen at Alexandra Palace. The 32-year-old, a two-time runner-up including a painful defeat to Peter Wright 12 months ago, hit darting perfection in the second set and continued to produce some mesmeric scoring as he won one of the greatest finals ever 7-4 that left him in tears of joy.

