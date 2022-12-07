Michael Healy Rae almost crashes electric scooter in Budapest
The Kerry TD is seen strolling up to an electric scooter as he says “Oh, these are the things Eamon Ryan was talking about.”
Darren HalleySunday World Video Team
Michael Healy-Rae has taken an e-scooter for a test-drive in a new TikTok shared with his 40k followers.
The politician almost crashes into a nearby wall before hitting the brakes.
