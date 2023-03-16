Michael Duignan pays tribute to Liam Kearns at his funeral

Michael Duignan pays tribute to Liam Kearns at his funeral

Owen BreslinVideo Team

Michael Duignan pays tribute to Liam Kearns at his funeral

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News