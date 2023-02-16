Michael B Jordan: Underdog stories help people overcome own life challenges

Michael B Jordan: Underdog stories help people overcome own life challenges

Video Team

Speaking at the European premiere of the film in Leicester Square London on Wednesday, Michael B Jordan told the PA news agency: 'I think lots of films have a certain sense of appeal (with) the underdog story. 'I think we all feel like underdogs in some type of way in life, you know? Life’s hard – we go through challenges and hardship.'

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News