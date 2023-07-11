Met Police ask the BBC to pause internal investigation into presenter

Met Police ask the BBC to pause internal investigation into presenter

The BBC has been asked to pause its investigation into allegations a presenter paid a teenager for explicit images “while the police scope future work” following a meeting with the Metropolitan Police, the corporation has said. The BBC’s Corporate Investigations Team met the force on Monday following The Sun newspaper’s report that the unnamed presenter paid a young person around £35,000 over three years, from the age of 17, for explicit images.

