Met officers taser suspect and shoot two dogs in front of witnesses

*Warning: Graphic and distressing footage* The Metropolitan Police has defended its officers after a suspect was tasered and two dogs were shot in front of screaming witnesses. Footage posted on social media showed officers pursuing a man holding the two dogs on a short lead along a canal in Limehouse, East London on Sunday afternoon. The situation then appeared to become heated, as the man was tasered to the floor and the animals were shot dead.

