Men guilty of murdering businesswoman in £4.6m property fraud

Two men have been found guilty of murdering a 71-year-old businesswoman in £4.6 million scam to plunder her life savings. Louise Kam, from Potters Bar, Hertfordshire, was strangled with a hairdryer cord and dumped in a wheelie bin after being lured to a three-bedroom house she owned in Barnet, north London, on July 26 2021. Following a trial at the Old Bailey, chef Kusai Al-Jundi, 25, and delivery driver Mohamed El-Abboud, 28, were found guilty of her murder on Thursday. The defendants sobbed in the dock after they were found guilty of murder.

