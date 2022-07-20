Medieval shipwreck found in Dorset waters given protected status
Sunday World Video Team
A medieval shipwreck lying off the coast of Dorset has been granted the highest level of legal protection to preserve it for future generations. Known as the “Mortar wreck”, the 13th century vessel was discovered in the waters of Poole Bay in 2020, and is the oldest known wreck where the remains of the hull are still visible.
Popular Videos
Shopping brawl | Shocking video of two women fighting in Primark goes viral
Magic moment | Irish boy battling cancer gets video tour of Dubai’s famous ‘super’ police cars
Nóra Quoirin's parents settle lawsuit over Facebook comments
Video shows panic in Spanish Nightclub as gunman opens fire
London Fire Brigade declares major incident amid ‘huge surge’ in blazes
Watch MoreMore Videos
Medieval shipwreck found in Dorset waters given protected status
Fire breaks out at top of London flat building
Bridgerton Season 3 is officially in production - here's who's returning, including Nicola Coughlan
Magic moment | Irish boy battling cancer gets video tour of Dubai’s famous ‘super’ police cars
Headlines
new bid | Chelsea believe they are close to sealing a deal for their next big transfer target
QUESTIONS ASKED | Dublin Zoo keeper reveals her horror at painful, terrible death of Harry the gorilla
Life sentence | David Venables: Elderly farmer who murdered wife in 1982 ordered to serve at least 18 years
Historic Stabbing | DNA on discarded coffee cup helps crack oldest cold murder case in US
'harebrained' | Leo Varadkar says Government will not take peoples homes and cars if emission targets missed
Join the Club | Daisy Edgar-Jones reveals her favourite spot for a night out in Dublin
Life-changing | Wexford family collects €5.6m Lotto jackpot
appeal dismissed | Businessman to be extradited from UK charged over raid in which Gda Adrian Donohoe died
'Absolute Pits' | Vogue Williams says she’d never endorse 'bulls**t’ diet pills
family brawl | CAB target and drug trafficker avoids jail for petrol station fight with other ‘grandad’
More Videos
London Fire Brigade declares major incident amid ‘huge surge’ in blazes
Lightning strikes Poolbeg chimneys amid heatwave in Dublin
Lightning strikes Poolbeg chimneys amid heatwave in Dublin
Footage from inside nest of four owl chicks
Erik ten Hag determined to restore glory to Man Utd alongside Cristiano Ronaldo
Thai cave rescuer: we didn’t have time to focus on emotion during operation
Remanded | Alleged gunman in Marbella nightclub shooting appears in court
beatiful day | Bono’s daughter Eve Hewson shoots latest major film in park on Dublin’s northside
Ton-tastic | Bridgerton Season 3 adds new cast members as plot lines revealed
Name ball | Harry Potter fans change name of Quidditch to ‘quadball’ to distance game from JK Rowling
Guilty plea | Boy (16) who had €1k-a-day drug addiction when he was 13 jailed for assaulting teens
frozen assets | Property and cash allegedly linked to west Belfast UDA seized in Co Antrim
Medieval shipwreck found in Dorset waters given protected status
SHOCKING IMAGES | Emergency services at scene of building collapse in Newtownards, Co Down
Fire breaks out at top of London flat building
Bridgerton Season 3 is officially in production - here's who's returning, including Nicola Coughlan
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed