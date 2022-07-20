Medieval shipwreck found in Dorset waters given protected status

Sunday World Video Team

A medieval shipwreck lying off the coast of Dorset has been granted the highest level of legal protection to preserve it for future generations. Known as the “Mortar wreck”, the 13th century vessel was discovered in the waters of Poole Bay in 2020, and is the oldest known wreck where the remains of the hull are still visible.

