‘Mayo for Sam’: Biden wins crowd over by wishing home team success

US President Joe Biden has expressed support to the football team representing his Irish ancestral home county of Mayo. Speaking in the Mayo town of Ballina at the end of his four-day trip to the island of Ireland, Mr Biden concluded with a familiar chant for fans of the team: 'Mayo for Sam.'

