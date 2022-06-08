Matthew McConaughey says Uvalde victim could only be identified by green Converse sneakers

Actor Matthew McConaughey speaks at the White House about one of the students killed in last month’s shooting rampage at a school in his home town of Uvalde, Texas. McConaughey offered a full-throated exhortation for a gridlocked Congress to pass gun reforms that can save lives without infringing on Second Amendment rights. McConaughey used his star power to make an argument for legislation in a fashion that the Biden administration has not been able to, offering a clear connection to the small Texas town and vivid detail on the sheer loss of the 19 children and two teachers in the second worst mass school shooting in US history.