Matthew King a teenage terrorist jailed for life over plot to attack soldiers and police

A teenage Islamic State fanatic has been jailed for life for plotting a terror attack on British police officers or soldiers after being radicalised online in the pandemic. Matthew King, 19, pleaded guilty in January to preparation of terrorist acts between December 22 2021 and May 17 2022. The Muslim convert had expressed a desire to kill military personnel as he prepared to stake out a British Army barracks in Stratford, east London. His plans, which he discussed with an online girlfriend, were thwarted after his mother reported him to the Prevent counter-terrorism programme, the Old Bailey was told.