Matt Hancock paid £320,000 to appear on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
Matt Hancock was paid £320,000 for his controversial appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, it has been revealed. The former health secretary’s fee was listed on the MP’s register of financial interests.
