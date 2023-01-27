Matt Hancock paid £320,000 to appear on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Matt Hancock paid £320,000 to appear on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Video Team

Matt Hancock was paid £320,000 for his controversial appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, it has been revealed. The former health secretary’s fee was listed on the MP’s register of financial interests.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News