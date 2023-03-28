Matt Damon: My relationship with Ben Affleck has deepened and evolved over time

Matt Damon says his relationship with Ben Affleck has “deepened and evolved” over the years, but not really changed. The Hollywood actor said that the pair, who have worked together for over two decades, were “still trying to solve creative problems” but there was now “more on the line”. The pair recently co-founded a production company together, Artists Equity, which will release its first film, Air, next month. Directed by Affleck and starring them both, the film follows the story of the game-changing partnership between a rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division. The pair attended the LA premiere of the film on Monday, alongside their co-stars Jason Bateman and Chris Tucker.