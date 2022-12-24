Massive winter storm brings snow and freezing temperatures to US

Massive winter storm brings snow and freezing temperatures to US

Sunday World Video Team

Tens of millions of Americans have endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and cancelled holidays after a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope. The conditions exposed 60% of the US population – more than 200 million people – to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning. The US National Weather Service’s map “depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever”, forecasters said.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News