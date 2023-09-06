Mason Greenwood unveiled in Madrid to cheers from Getafe fans

Mason Greenwood says he is “happy to be here” at Getafe as he was unveiled in front of the home crowd for the first time following his loan move from Manchester United. The 21-year-old made the switch to Spain on deadline day after it was announced last month that he would continue his career away from Old Trafford. Greenwood was suspended by United back in January 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online and faced charges including attempted rape and assault, but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February this year that the case had been discontinued. Credit Getafe CF