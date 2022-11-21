Mason Greenwood arrives at court in Manchester

Mason Greenwood arrives at court in Manchester

Darren HalleySunday World Video Team

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood arrives at Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester, where he is charged with attempted rape. The 21-year-old is also accused of assault and controlling and coercive behaviour.

